Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,087.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $391.86 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $413.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.55.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

