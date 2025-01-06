Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.