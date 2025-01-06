ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.65. ZJK Industrial shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 25,179 shares changing hands.

ZJK Industrial Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZJK Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZJK Industrial Company Profile

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

