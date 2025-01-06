Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.22.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,189. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

