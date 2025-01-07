10,000 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

CURB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

