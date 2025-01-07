10,000 Shares in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Benham acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,152.74. This represents a 48.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

