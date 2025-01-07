14,851 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

