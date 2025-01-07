15,610 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.