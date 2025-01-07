17,352 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.06% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

