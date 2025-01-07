18,010 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.3 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

