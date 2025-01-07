1,920 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.