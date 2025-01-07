23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.78. 157,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 213,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

23andMe Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 129.98% and a negative net margin of 318.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 145.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

