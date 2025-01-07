2,526 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

