3,896 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

