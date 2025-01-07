3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.86 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($4.01). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.03), with a volume of 1,564,191 shares.
3i Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.86.
3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3,157.89%.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
