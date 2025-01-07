4,670 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This trade represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

