7,720 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after buying an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,887,031. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

