a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 19,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 12,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

