A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.00. 78,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 49,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $192.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.