Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.66 and traded as low as C$17.33. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 4,723 shares trading hands.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.66. The stock has a market cap of C$309.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.96 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

About Acadian Timber

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

