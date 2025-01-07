Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 514,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

