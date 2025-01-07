Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.96.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

