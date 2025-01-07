Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 37,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 39,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

