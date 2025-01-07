AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AerSale by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 162.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of AerSale to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

ASLE stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.61 and a beta of 0.27. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

