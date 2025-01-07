Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

AGYS stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 79,764 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Agilysys by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

