AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Matthew Boccia Acquires 3,200 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Boccia purchased 3,200 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,395.52.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.68. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$6.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

