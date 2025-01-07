Ajmere Dale Sells 2,044 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,531.52. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,781 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $162,836.83.

On Monday, November 11th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Block by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Block by 64.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Block by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 392.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.