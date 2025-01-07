Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 10,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $280,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,866.49. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jonathan Young sold 2,503 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $77,067.37.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $321,300.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,601,104.12.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $37.00.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,029 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

