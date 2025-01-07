Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

