Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $7.15. Allot Communications shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,300,667 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Allot Communications Trading Up 6.0 %
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
