Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $7.15. Allot Communications shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,300,667 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Trading Up 6.0 %

About Allot Communications

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.