Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.40. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9,318 shares changing hands.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.
