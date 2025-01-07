Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

