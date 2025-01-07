Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 62,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 87,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean Precious Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia; and the Soledad Mountain mine and heap leach located in Kern County, California.

