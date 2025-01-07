Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 62,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 87,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Andean Precious Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia; and the Soledad Mountain mine and heap leach located in Kern County, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.