Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stake Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director W D. Minami purchased 5,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,370.07. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

