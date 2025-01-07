Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.29.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.