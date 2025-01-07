Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 102,550 shares traded.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$33.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25.
About Arianne Phosphate
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
