Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 15,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 10,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

