Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 11,520 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,252 shares in the company, valued at $71,709,000.60. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,563 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $246,109.17.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $567,362.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 202,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.