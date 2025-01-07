Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 22,865 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 22,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $252,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,746.08. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth $34,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

