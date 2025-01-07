Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,509.98. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Up 0.2 %

AIP opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

