Ashim Gupta Sells 47,227 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PATH opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 30.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 511,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in UiPath by 11.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
