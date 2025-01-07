AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $12.00. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 8,912 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AstroNova

AstroNova Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of AstroNova worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.