Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,730. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $115,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $299,375.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 30,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $720,600.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $215,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $427,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AESI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,066,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 311,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227,776 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.