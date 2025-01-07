AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,703,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,746,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $129,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,693,000 after buying an additional 1,149,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,256,000 after acquiring an additional 675,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.