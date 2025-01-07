Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Autohome alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATHM

Autohome Price Performance

Autohome Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Autohome by 23.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.