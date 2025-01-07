Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells $210,236.39 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $210,236.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,721.04. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADP opened at $287.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $4,683,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

