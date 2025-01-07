Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 167,235 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 243.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

