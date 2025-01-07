Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.53. 287,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 333,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

