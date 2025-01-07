B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 150,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 151,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

B90 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49. The company has a market cap of £12.78 million, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Ross McIver bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,638.68). Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

