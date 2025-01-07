Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.72 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.07). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 492.40 ($6.16), with a volume of 353,795 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.07) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 501.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,562.50%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.